Sienna Senior Living (SIA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

3/24/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Sienna Senior Living is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Sienna Senior Living is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.25 to C$16.50.

2/7/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Sienna Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$16.25 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.47 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 50.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

