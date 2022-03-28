SHPING One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.15 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and $4.15 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

