Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declines By 39.7%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HIO opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
