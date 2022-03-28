Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declines By 39.7%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HIO opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

