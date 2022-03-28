Short Interest in VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Decreases By 61.2%

VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.0 days.

MLRYY stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. VK has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

VK Company Limited develops and operates a services ecosystem for online tasks in Russia and internationally. Its projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, food and delivery, transport, productivity, devices, media projects and entertainment, content creation, social services, health, messengers, information and search, and ecosystem services.

