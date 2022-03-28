Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Expands By 300.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
