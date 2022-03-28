Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Expands By 300.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

