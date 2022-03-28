Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 74.6%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Unico American has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

