Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Drops By 74.6%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UNAM stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Unico American has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.
About Unico American
