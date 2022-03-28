Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Expands By 88.9%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,133,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 1,129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,047.9 days.

Shares of TGASF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Towngas China has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

About Towngas China

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

