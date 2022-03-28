Short Interest in Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Expands By 88.9%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,133,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 1,129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,047.9 days.
Shares of TGASF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325. Towngas China has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.
