Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Increases By 67.5%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,500 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVCBF shares. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SVCBF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

