Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Declines By 57.8%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

