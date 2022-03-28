Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Increases By 89.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 320,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 1,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

