Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Declines By 42.9%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 22,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.22. Secom has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

