Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Expands By 120.1%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.34) to €180.00 ($197.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.