Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Expands By 120.1%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.34) to €180.00 ($197.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

REMYY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

