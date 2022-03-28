Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Declines By 39.9%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $24.91 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

