Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Declines By 67.0%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 863.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OZ Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock remained flat at $$19.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

