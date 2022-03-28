Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Drops By 52.0%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($104.79) to GBX 8,150 ($106.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($92.19) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,489.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $$78.35 during trading on Monday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

