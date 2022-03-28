Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Drops By 72.1%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,143. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

