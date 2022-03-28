Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Drops By 72.1%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,143. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
