Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Expands By 300.0%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LOKM opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.