Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Expands By 300.0%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LOKM opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
