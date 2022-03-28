Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Rises By 178.6%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LDHA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,600. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

