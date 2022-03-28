Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Decreases By 42.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 24,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

