Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Decreases By 57.1%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KVSA stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 397,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 132,277 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

