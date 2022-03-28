Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Rises By 237.8%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.
JGHAF stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.
