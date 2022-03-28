Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Expands By 450.0%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Journey Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

