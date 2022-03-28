Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Increases By 74.4%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of JAKK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

