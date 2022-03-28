Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 42.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

