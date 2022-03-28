Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Declines By 71.4%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RNDV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.95. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.
