Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Declines By 71.4%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RNDV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.95. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

