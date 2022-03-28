Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 92.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $16.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 89,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

