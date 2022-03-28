Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 92.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $16.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
