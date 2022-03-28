Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 52.2%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DATS opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Get DatChat alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.