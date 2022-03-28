Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 52.1%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

