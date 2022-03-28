Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Grows By 396.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 396.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTDPY stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $23.86.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

