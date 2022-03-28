Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Grows By 102.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,107,800 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the February 28th total of 1,532,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ATHOF stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

ATHOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

