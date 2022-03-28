Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Drops By 40.5%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 161.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

