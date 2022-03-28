Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 87.1%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

