Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declines By 43.7%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $35.71 on Monday. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $269.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 829.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

