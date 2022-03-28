Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declines By 38.1%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 143,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

