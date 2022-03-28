Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 314.40 ($4.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The company has a market capitalization of £797.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

