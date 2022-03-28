Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $679.53. 2,203,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $756.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

