Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SERA opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

