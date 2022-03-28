Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SERA opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
