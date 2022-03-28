Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $493.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.