Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 113.95 ($1.50).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company has a market capitalization of £559.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 135.40. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,385.47). Also, insider David Squires purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($54,370.72). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000.

Senior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.