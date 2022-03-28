Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $448.00

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 448 ($5.90), with a volume of 275059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.50 ($5.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Secure Income REIT Plc ("SIR") is a specialist UK REIT, investing in real estate assets that provide long term rental income with inflation protection. The Company owns a Â£1.96 billion portfolio at the 30 June 2020 independent external valuation. With net assets of Â£1.25 billion and some Â£220 million of Uncommitted Cash held at 30 June 2020, the Company has been well positioned to provide support to its tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its strong financial discipline and balance sheet strength.

