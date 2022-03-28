Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Searchlight Resources stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.