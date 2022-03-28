Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Searchlight Resources stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

