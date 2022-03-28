Seamus Gerard French Sells 401 Shares of Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) Stock

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.39), for a total value of £3,468.65 ($4,566.42).

Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 906.20 ($11.93) on Monday. Transglobe Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 938.80 ($12.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 91.53 ($1.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

