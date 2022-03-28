Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 282.2% in March

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SCPS stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

