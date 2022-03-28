Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down to $35.75

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $33.66. Schrödinger shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.
The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.
About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
