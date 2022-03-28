Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down to $35.75

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $33.66. Schrödinger shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

