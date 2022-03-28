Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SCF opened at GBX 303.68 ($4.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 303.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 271.80 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($4.25).
