Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $132.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $40.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

