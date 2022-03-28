Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €128.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.75 ($181.04).

Shares of SU opened at €145.88 ($160.31) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.74. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

