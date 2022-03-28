Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells A$789,600.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Rating) insider Paul Crawford sold 4,200,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14), for a total value of A$789,600.00 ($584,888.89).

Paul Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Paul Crawford 20,000,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for lithium and graphite. The company's flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.