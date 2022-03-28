Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.92 on Monday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.66 and a 1 year high of C$22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

