Safe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $345,541.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Safe has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $294.90 million and $345,541.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $14.15 or 0.00030197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

